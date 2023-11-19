DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sunday Sessions LA (Vinyl only)

Apotheke
Sun, 19 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
Free
About

Hey there, Los Angeles folks! Don't forget to save the date on November 19th! This Sunday, we're thrilled to invite you to a magical musical adventure at a secret, charming location. Get ready to be amazed by the skills of Krane/ Hernan b2b Gabo SLC / Jami...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sunday Sessions.

Lineup

1
Krane, Gabo, Jamie Jar and 1 more

Venue

Apotheke

1746 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

