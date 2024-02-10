DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Canastéreo vuelve a Madrid para presentar su proyecto en la sala Clamores el próximo 10 de febrero. El quinteto presenta un directo elegante y potente en el que se funden el rock alternativo con diversos palos flamencos. Partiendo de sus raíces, rebuscan e...
