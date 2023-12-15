Top track

Eugenio Finardi, Mirko Signorile & Raffaele Casarano - Extraterrestre

Euphonia Suite

Teatro Auditorium Unical
Fri, 15 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRende
€20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Il nuovo progeto di Eugenio Finardi è una suite, cioè un unico lungo brano che porta l’ascoltatore a vivere la profonda esperienza di un percorso emozionale attraverso brani del suo repertorio, ma anche di autori da lui profondamente amati, riletti come me...

Tutte le età
Presented by EmmeKappa.
Lineup

Eugenio Finardi, Mirko Signorile, Raffaele Casarano

Venue

Teatro Auditorium Unical

Via Settimio Severo, 87036 Rende Cosenza, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

