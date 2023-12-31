Top track

Redlight - Get Out My Head

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

MOS: NYE - DJ EZ, Redlight + more

Ministry Of Sound
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
DJLondon
From £33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Redlight - Get Out My Head
Got a code?

About

The worst night of the year is finally here. But fear not: we’re here to offer you sanctuary from the puke puddles, the punch ups and the marauding packs of once-a-year ‘ravers’ – with a headline set from the one, the only, the DJ EZ.

Huge support comes f...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ministry Of Sound.

Lineup

2
DJ EZ, Redlight, Chloé Robinson and 2 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
1200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.