Coterie Launch Party

Smoke & Mirrors
Sat, 18 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Saturday, November 18th, 2023

COTERIE - LAUNCH PARTY

Jeilah

Tommaso

Avo & Doc

Tyson Dias

21+ Event w/Vaild ID

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Doors - 9pm

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Smoke & Mirrors.

Lineup

Tommaso

Venue

Smoke & Mirrors

2045 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

