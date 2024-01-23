DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Weekly Karaoke with no Cover and an extensive book of songs selections. Arrive early if you plan on singing as the list fills up fast!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.