DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Copa Turbo

The Victoria
Fri, 8 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Our last Session of the year will include sets from the amazing Copa Turbo, Hypnogator, Cabin and Kissing on Camera followed by a DJ set from PMC.

Spotlight Sessions is dedicated to the curious and passionate, we capture the raw feeling of finding the son...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Spotlight Ltd..

Lineup

1
Kissing on Camera, Cabin, Hypnogator and 1 more

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.