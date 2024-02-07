Top track

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble & Kahil El'Zabar - This Little Light of Mine

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble: 50th Anniversary

Solar Myth
Wed, 7 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
$30.90

About

Ars Nova Workshop celebrates the 50th anniversary of legendary Chicago percussionist Kahil El’Zabar’s Ethnic Heritage Ensemble on Wednesday, February 7 at Solar Myth.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

Ethnic Heritage Ensemble

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open7:30 pm

