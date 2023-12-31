DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Meet Me at Midnight: A Taylor Swift New Year's Eve

Amsterdam Bar & Hall
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 9:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
$16.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Meet me at Midnight.

Join us as we say goodbye to 2023 (Taylor's year) and welcome 2024!

Dress code: Sparkles (optional)

Music by Queen Onya (Drag DJ)

Pop-up drag acts!

Friendship bracelet making

End 2023 the best way possible, filled with love and S...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Amsterdam Bar & Hall.

Venue

Amsterdam Bar & Hall

6 6th St W, Saint Paul, Minnesota 55102, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

