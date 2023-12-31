DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Meet me at Midnight.
Join us as we say goodbye to 2023 (Taylor's year) and welcome 2024!
Dress code: Sparkles (optional)
Music by Queen Onya (Drag DJ)
Pop-up drag acts!
Friendship bracelet making
End 2023 the best way possible, filled with love and S...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.