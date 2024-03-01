DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bad Plus (Early Show)

Solar Myth
Fri, 1 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsPhiladelphia
$43.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Please join Ars Nova Workshop on Friday, March 1 at Solar Myth for two shows by the always irreverent and defiantly original The Bad Plus, now expanded to a quartet line-up featuring some of progressive jazz’s most revered artists.

This is an 21+ event.
Presented by Ars Nova Workshop

Lineup

The Bad Plus

Venue

Solar Myth

1131 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

