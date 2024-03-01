DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Please join Ars Nova Workshop on Friday, March 1 at Solar Myth for two shows by the always irreverent and defiantly original The Bad Plus, now expanded to a quartet line-up featuring some of progressive jazz’s most revered artists.
