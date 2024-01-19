DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TootArd

Hootananny Brixton
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.60
About

Tootard come to Hoots!

TootArd, a genre-fluid duo comprising visionary brothers Hasan and Rami Nakhleh, is celebrated for their boundless creativity, consistently reshaping their musical landscape with each new release. Their artistry is a fusion of globa...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
Lineup

TootArd

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

