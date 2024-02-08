DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

JO GRIFFIN: ME TIME (WIP)

The Bill Murray
Thu, 8 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Jo Griffin ★★★★ CHORTLE has some new things to say. From your potential laughter we’ll know they’re jokes, or if you’re silent, we’ll know she’s truly profound. Such risk! Such fun! Such power you sexy lot have in your clammy hands!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Jo Griffin

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

