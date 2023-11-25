DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
👑 The Kings, Things and Beings of Kremwerk welcome you to join us for a special 8 year anniversary featuring some of your favorite King Stars. ⭐ Lineup TBA!
Time:
6pm Doors
7pm Show
We are very grateful for 8 years of Kings magic on the Kremwerk stage...
