DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ 8 Year Anniversary

Kremwerk
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
PartySeattle
From $11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

👑 The Kings, Things and Beings of Kremwerk welcome you to join us for a special 8 year anniversary featuring some of your favorite King Stars. ⭐ Lineup TBA!

Time:

6pm Doors

7pm Show

We are very grateful for 8 years of Kings magic on the Kremwerk stage...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kremwerk.

Venue

Kremwerk

1809 Minor Ave, Seattle, WA 98101, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.