DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sabato 2 dicembre, in occasione di Danzare la Terra, rassegna a cura di Scuola Tarantarte, sul palco del Mercato Sonato un quartetto composto dall’eccellenza musicale salentina legata alle tradizioni popolari.
Giancarlo Paglialunga, tamburellista sanguign...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.