Andrioli + Paglialunga + De Marco + Anglano

Mercato Sonato
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsBologna
€12
About

Sabato 2 dicembre, in occasione di Danzare la Terra, rassegna a cura di Scuola Tarantarte, sul palco del Mercato Sonato un quartetto composto dall’eccellenza musicale salentina legata alle tradizioni popolari.

Giancarlo Paglialunga, tamburellista

Tutte le età
Presentato da Senzaspine A.P.S..

Lineup

Rachele Andrioli, Giancarlo Paglialunga

Venue

Mercato Sonato

Via Giuseppe Tartini, 3, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

