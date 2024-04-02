Top track

Ian Caulfield

La Boule Noire
Tue, 2 Apr, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€16The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ian Caulfield renverse l’idée d’insouciance regrettée, comme un môme défendrait sa cause. Touché par les artistes qui ont agité les années 1990, Sa musique est un mélange de sentiment bête et amoureux, de nostalgie, d’incertitude et autres monstres mélanco...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Ian Caulfield

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

