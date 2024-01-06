Top track

Chrome Waves - Aspiring Death

Chrome Waves, Eulogist, Jotunheim

The Kingsland
Sat, 6 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$20.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Kingsland Presents: Chrome Waves- Live at The Kingsland

This is an 18+ event
The Kingsland Presents
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chrome Waves, Eulogist, Jotunheim

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

