Noir: N Y E at 93 ft Shonky, Dimmish + Madvilla

93 Feet East
Sun, 31 Dec, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
£28.50

About

One of London's fastest growing events, NOIR returns to the Iconic 93 feet east for the BIGGEST night time party of the year... NYE!

Special guests: SHONKY (Apollonia), DIMMISH & MADVILLA headline the night alongside the NOIR family.

This is going to be...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Active Events Group Limited.
Lineup

Shonky, Dimmish, MADVILLA

Venue

93 Feet East

150 Brick Ln, London E1 6QL, U
Doors open8:00 pm
700 capacity

