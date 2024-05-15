Top track

Jumprope

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Psymon Spine

The Lexington
Wed, 15 May 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jumprope
Got a code?

Event information

Eat Your Own Ears presents Psymon Spine at The Lexington.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Psymon Spine

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.