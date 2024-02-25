Top track

RüYYn - The Flames, the Fallen, the Fury part II

Ladlo Black Metal Night XII : Release Party

Le Ferrailleur
Sun, 25 Feb 2024, 6:30 pm
GigsNantes
About

Nous sommes heureux de vous convier à la LADLO BLACK METAL NIGHT XII qui sera l'occasion pour GRIFFON et RUYYN de nous présenter leurs toutes nouvelles offrandes!!!!

22h05 - 23h05 / GRIFFON (Black Metal / Paris)

20h45 - 21h35 / RUYYN (Black Metal / Nante...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Les Acteurs De L'Ombre Productions

Lineup

Griffon, RüYYn, Miasmes

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open6:30 pm

