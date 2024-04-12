Top track

BANGLADESH

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Abhir : Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Inn Club
Fri, 12 Apr 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsA Coruña
Selling fast
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

BANGLADESH
Got a code?

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Coruña.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

Menores de 16 años prohibida la entrada a la sala. Menores de entre 16 y 17 años podrán entrar acompañados por su padre, madre o tutor legal y con autorización firmada por ellos.

Evento +16
Organizado por Step Family.

Lineup

Abhir Hathi

Venue

Inn Club

Avenida Porto Da Coruña 3, 15006 A Coruña, A Coruña, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.