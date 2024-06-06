Top track

More Than a Friend

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Girli

La Maroquinerie
Thu, 6 Jun 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

More Than a Friend
Got a code?

Event information

girli, alias Milly Toomey, a réalisé dès ses débuts au Roundhouse, programme de jeunes créateurs, qu’elle avait un chemin à créer en tant qu’artiste solo. Elle adopte son nom de scène et sa chevelure rose caractéristique afin de s’armer face à tout ce qui...

Présenté par AEG PRESENTS FRANCE.

Lineup

Girli

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.