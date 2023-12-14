DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sunrisers, Sex Fixx, Ian Taylor

Sleepwalk
Thu, 14 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.73The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

>SUNRISERS

>> SEX FIXX

>>> IAN TAYLOR

>>>> DOORS 10pm

>>>>> $13/$15

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Sleepwalk.

Lineup

Sunrisers, Sex Fixx, Ian Taylor

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.