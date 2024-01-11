Top track

BANGLADESH

Abhir: Elefantes Cabalgando Tour

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€19.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los elefantes cabalgan en Madrid.

Hard Music For Calm Souls.

El evento no admite menores de 16 años sin la compañía de sus progenitores o tutores legales. En este sentido y en cumplimiento de lo dispuesto en la Ley 17 / 1997 , de Espectáculos Públic...

Evento +16
Organizado por Step Family.

Lineup

Abhir Hathi

Venue

Sala La Paqui (antigua Sala But)

C. de Barceló, 11, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

