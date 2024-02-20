Top track

Napalm Death - The Wolf I Feed

NAPALM DEATH - Campaign Musical Destruction Tour

Slaughter Club
Tue, 20 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
€34.50

Tornano i NAPALM DEATH per il " Campaign Musical Destruction tour 2024. La band di Birmingham non ha bisogno di presentazioni ed è pronta a infiammare il palco dello SLAUGHTER CLUB. In Questo tour saranno accompagnati dagli asiatici Wormot e dagli American...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Napalm Death

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
