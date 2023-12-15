DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sentimentale Dedicato a Lelio Luttazzi

Magazzino 26 - Sala Luttazzi
Fri, 15 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsUdine
€15
About

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Slou Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Barbara Errico

Venue

Magazzino 26 - Sala Luttazzi

Porto Vecchio, Trieste, Trieste 34135, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

