Top track

Angrusori - Bo Sloboda, Bo Sloboda (feat. Iva Bittová, Nils Henrik Asheim & Kitchen Orchestra)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Angrusori ft. Nils Henrik Asheim and Iva Bittová

Grand Junction
Wed, 17 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£17.96The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Angrusori - Bo Sloboda, Bo Sloboda (feat. Iva Bittová, Nils Henrik Asheim & Kitchen Orchestra)
Got a code?

About

The Slovakian-Norwegian orchestra are joined by guests Nils Henrik Asheim and Iva Bittová for a very special concert at Grand Junction

Angrusori is a collaboration between musicians from the Norwegian Kitchen Orchestra and Slovak Roma musicians. Toge***...

All ages
Presented by Hudson Records

Lineup

Nils Henrik Asheim, Iva Bittová

Venue

Grand Junction

Rowington Cl, London W2 5TF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.