DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

COSE Spiegate bene: a Natale tutti insieme

BASE Milano
Tue, 5 Dec, 7:00 pm
TalkMilano
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Il Post, Iperborea
**COSE Spiegate bene: a Natale tutti insieme
**
Schiva la domanda del＊ parente invadente al pranzo di Natale

A Natale tutti insieme è l’ottavo numero di COSE Spiegate bene, la rivista di carta del Post realizzata in collaborazione con...

Tutte le età
BASE Milano
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

BASE Milano

Via Bergognone, 34, 20144 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.