DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ANGELMAKER (Vancouver deathcore) take over the all-new SINWAVE music venue in Las Vegas Sunday January 28th! With special guests REFLECTIONS, ANNELIDA and ERASERMOUTH!
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.