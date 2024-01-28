Top track

Angelmaker - Suffer Forever

ANGELMAKER w/ Reflections, Annelida, Erasermouth

Eagle Aerie Hall
Sun, 28 Jan, 6:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$25.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANGELMAKER (Vancouver deathcore) take over the Eagle Aerie Hall Sunday January 28th! With special guests REFLECTIONS, ANNELIDA and ERASERMOUTH!

*THIS SHOW HAS BEEN MOVED TO EAGLE AERIE HALL, ALL PREVIOUSLY SOLD TICKETS WILL BE HONORED!

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

Reflections, AngelMaker

Venue

Eagle Aerie Hall

310 West Pacific Avenue, Henderson, Nevada 89015, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

