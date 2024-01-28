Top track

ANGELMAKER, REFLECTIONS

Sinwave
Sun, 28 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
About

ANGELMAKER (Vancouver deathcore) take over the all-new SINWAVE music venue in Las Vegas Sunday January 28th! With special guests REFLECTIONS and more!

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Pulsar Presents.

Lineup

AngelMaker, Reflections

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

