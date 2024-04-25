Top track

Angelmaker

Sinwave
Thu, 25 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
$25.82The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ANGELMAKER (Vancouver deathcore) take over SINWAVE Thursday April 25th! With special guests ANNELIDA and ERASERMOUTH!

*THIS SHOW HAS BEEN RESCHEDULED FROM ITS ORIGINAL DATE OF SUN JAN 28TH. ALL TICKETS WILL BE HONORED. IF YOU CANNOT MAKE THE NEW DA...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
Lineup

AngelMaker

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

