Renaissance Conference London 2024

Hackney Church
15 Nov - 16 Nov 2024
TalkLondon
RENAISSANCE 24 TWO DAYS OF WONDER

Friday 15th & Saturday 16th November 2024

RENAISSANCE is back for two full days of inspiration, worship, ideas, creativity, imagination, encounter and fun to spark your imagination.

RENAISSANCE is a SCHOOL OF CREATIVITY...

This is an 11+ event.
Presented by SAINT.

Hackney Church

Lower Clapton Rd, London E5 0PD, UK
Doors open9:30 am
1800 capacity
