DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
RENAISSANCE 24 TWO DAYS OF WONDER
Friday 15th & Saturday 16th November 2024
RENAISSANCE is back for two full days of inspiration, worship, ideas, creativity, imagination, encounter and fun to spark your imagination.
RENAISSANCE is a SCHOOL OF CREATIVITY...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.