Maria Antonietta

Largo Venue
Sat, 27 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
About

Maria Antonietta, tra le voci più apprezzate dell'alternative italiano, torna live dal 24 novembre con la parte invernale de “LA TIGRE ASSENZA CLUB TOUR”, la tournée che prende il nome dal suo ultimo album di studio “LA TIGRE ASSENZA” (Parlophone/Warner),...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Prenestepop s.r.l..

Lineup

Maria Antonietta

Venue

Largo Venue

Via Biordo Michelotti, 2, 00176 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

