Gold Panda [preview MArteLive]

Angelo Mai
Sat, 9 Dec, 12:30 am
GigsRoma
€12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BIOGRAFIA

Gold Panda è lo pseudonimo del producer Derwin Schlecker, nato a Londra nel 1980 e cresciuto nell’Essex. Dopo aver pubblicato una serie di singoli – tra cui l’esplosivo "Quitter's Raga" su Make Mine – esordisce nel 2010 con “Lucky Shiner” pubbli...

Questo è un evento 18+
ScuderieMArteLive
Lineup

Gold Panda

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open12:30 am
190 capacity

