Top track

Valiant - Mad Out

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Afrotherapy EP8

Level Club
Fri, 24 Nov, 11:30 pm
PartyParis
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Valiant - Mad Out
Got a code?

About

Cette saison, faites l'expérience des meilleures soirées Afro Amapiano du clubbing parisien par Night Pepper !

Joignez-vous à nous tous les vendredis au Level à Paris, plongez dans une ambiance électrique aux sonorités tout droit venues d'Afrique du Sud e...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Night Pepper et Effervescence Paris

Venue

Level Club

49 rue de Ponthieu 75008
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.