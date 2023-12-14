DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Edbl & Friends: Xmas Party

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 14 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

One of the UK's most revered Collaborators; Edbl brings a bit of Jazzy Christmas Joy to Hoots this December.

This is set to be a top night of forward-thinking Soul, R&B & Jazz with a hand-picked bunch of some of the UK's finest artists, dishing up delight...

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

EDBL, Taura Lamb, Yakul

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

