Top track

RuPaul - Cover Girl

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ciaoame! Padova

Anima Underground
Sun, 29 Oct, 7:00 pm
ComedyPadova
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

RuPaul - Cover Girl
Got a code?

About

CIAOAME! è il primo Drag Race Tribute Show in Italia. Uno show in cui commentare e scambiarsi opinioni sulla competizione di drag queen più famosa degli ultimi tempi – insieme ad ospiti d’eccezione e in una nuova location!

Lo show si svolgerà presso Anima...

CIAOAME!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Anima Underground

Via Della Croce Rossa 46, 35129 Padova provincia di Padova, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.