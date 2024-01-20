DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain 2024

Seaworks Maritime Precinct
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 1:30 pm
DJMelbourne
A$89.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain returns in January 2024. Sign up now for more info.

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Boiler Room x Sugar Mountain

Venue

Seaworks Maritime Precinct

82 Nelson Pl, Williamstown VIC 3016, Australia
Open in maps
Doors open1:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.