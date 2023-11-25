DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
CHÔ! est de retour au Rockstore !
Une fois de plus, 1heure42 et Mendi occupent le club toute la nuit accompagnés de leurs invités : DREA & SOULELY pour un all night long entre jersey, afro-beats, amapiano, R&B, ... 🥵
D'origine africaine, Drea a grandi...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.