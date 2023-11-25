DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CHÔ! Drea, Soulely, 1heure42, Mendi

Rockstore
Sat, 25 Nov, 11:50 pm
DJMontpellier
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

CHÔ! est de retour au Rockstore !
Une fois de plus, 1heure42 et Mendi occupent le club toute la nuit accompagnés de leurs invités : DREA & SOULELY pour un all night long entre jersey, afro-beats, amapiano, R&B, ... 🥵

D'origine africaine, Drea a grandi...

Présenté par Piñata Radio

Lineup

1
1heure42, Soulely, Mendi and 1 more

Venue

Rockstore

20 Rue De Verdun, 34000 Montpellier, France
Doors open11:50 pm

