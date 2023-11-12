DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

School of Rock Brooklyn!

Brooklyn Music Kitchen
Sun, 12 Nov, 2:00 pm
$11.33
School of Rock Brooklyn is a music school for all skill levels, ages, and musical aspirations.

Our Fall Sneak Peek will kick off at Brooklyn Music Kitchen and has 5 groups of Rock 101 students, ages 7-10 showcasing their chops with classic tunes by AC/DC,...

Presented by Brooklyn Music Kitchen.

Venue

Brooklyn Music Kitchen

177 Vanderbilt Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11205, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

