Top track

Lina Maly - Tränen aus Eis - Live bei TV Noir

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

LINA MALY "Tränen aus Eis"-Tour

Mojo Club
Wed, 18 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€28.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lina Maly - Tränen aus Eis - Live bei TV Noir
Got a code?

About

Auf den letzten Shows hat Lina Maly es geschafft, ihr Publikum immer wieder neu zu überraschen, indem sie ihre Songs live neu interpretiert – oder einfach unveröffentlichtes Material präsentiert. Es entstehen jedes Mal intime Momente, die direkt ins Her Read more

Präsentiert von OHA! Music GbR, Gastspielreisen, DIFFUS und Kulturnews.

Lineup

Lina Maly

Venue

Mojo Club

Reeperbahn 1, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.