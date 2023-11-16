Top track

Pomme - Nelly

Pomme

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€36.63The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Event information

Deux ans après Les Failles avec lesquel elle a remporté deux Victoires de la Musique, Pomme est de retour avec un nouvel album titré "Consolation" qu'elle a écrit et produit elle même. Des nouvelles chansons qu'elle présentera en concert en 2023.

Présenté par Uni-T Production.

Lineup

Venue

Le Zénith Paris - La Villette

211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris, France
Doors open6:30 pm

