Shaky Town Strut- The Inciters, Speedways, Billy Tibbals, The Furys, Killer Hearts, Mel Machete, Nico Bones, The Dogs, The Flytraps, Sunday Mourners, Private Eye

Alex's Bar
Sat, 7 Sept, 1:00 pm
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Shaky Town Strut with:

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alex's Bar.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

3
The Inciters, Speedways, The Furys and 3 more

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open1:00 pm
300 capacity

