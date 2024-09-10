DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Luke RV live in London with Danny Chaska & Ben DSP

Servant Jazz Quarters
Tue, 10 Sept, 7:30 am
GigsLondon
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Gotobeat is thrilled to announce the debut headline show of South Wales rapper and singer-songwriter Luke RV on the 10th of September at Servant Jazz Quarters.

Known for his relatable and quick-witted lyrics, Luke RV has independently risen to the foref...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Danny Chaska

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 am
75 capacity
