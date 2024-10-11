Top track

Bearly Dead Harvest The Wind Tour 2024 at Alchemy

Alchemy
Fri, 11 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsProvidence
$20.77The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a great night of music with Bearly Dead for a stop on their Harvest The Wind 2024 tour!!

Not just another Grateful Dead cover band. A cosmic exploration of the Grateful Dead catalog! Bearly Dead, Boston-based quintet, performs a concert-style...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Alchemy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bearly Dead

Venue

Alchemy

171 Chestnut Street, Providence, Rhode Island 02903, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

