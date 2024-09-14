DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

UFC 306 - O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

The Basement
Sat, 14 Sept, 7:00 pm
SportClemson
From $20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

UFC 306

O'Malley vs Dvalishvili

General Admission, Reserved Tables, and VIP Section Available.

Floorplan: https://www.thebasementclemson.com/floorplan

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Basement.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

UFC

Venue

The Basement

101 Keith Street, Clemson, South Carolina 29631, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.