DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hibiscus Drag Show - 8/3

The Flamingo House
Sat, 3 Aug, 7:00 pm
TheatreSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

@flamingosac we’re back, hydrated, and ready to go for @hibiscussac in August with a sensational cast of local talent! Come join us on Saturday 8/3 at a special time of 7:30pm!

Show will start promptly at 7:30pm, so please be sure to arrive when doors ope...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hibiscus & The Flamingo House
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.