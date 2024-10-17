Top track

Nasty

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Jack Moves & Rudy De Anda, Junior Scaife

The Hideaway
Thu, 17 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsRiverside
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Nasty
Got a code?

About

Rudy De Anda (LBC/ CHI) (Colemine/ Karma Chief) & The Jack Moves (NJ) (Everloving) on tour this Fall 2024 with support from Junior Scaife (Penrose Records) and Loser Lemon plus DJ Ryan G (Funk Freaks)

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Fernando E Munguia Jr dba Musty Fishbowl Productions LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Rudy de Anda, The Jack Moves, Loser Lemon and 1 more

Venue

The Hideaway

3660 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, California 92501, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.