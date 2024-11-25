Top track

Jozef Van Wissem, SQÜRL - The Taste of Blood

Jozef Van Wissem

ZIRKA
Mon, 25 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€17.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ZIRKA CONCERT:

JOZEF VAN WISSEM
https://youtu.be/0sV_28EXoxI

The Original Soundtrack of the 2023 Cannes Award Winning LGBT film ” Un Prince” will be released in the fall of 2024. Van Wissem will be performing a program consisting of his compositi...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Experimental Exchange GmbH.
Lineup

Jozef van Wissem

Venue

ZIRKA

Dachauer Straße 110c, 80636 Munich, Germany
Doors open8:30 pm

