GANA 50€ de DICE CREDIT gracias a BERSHKA MUSIC

Varias Salas, España
Thu, 1 Aug, 12:00 pm
GigsMadrid
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
DICE y BERSHKA se vuelven a unir este año para traerte los mejores eventos en directo. A través de playlists, acceso a eventos y contenido exclusivo, pondremos el foco en aquellos espacios y personas que impulsan la escena.

Para celebrar nuestra colaborac...

Para mayores de 18 años.
Organizado por BERSHKA MUSIC.

España
Doors open12:00 pm

